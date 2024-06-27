IDeA Agro acquires majority stake in Spo Zentrum

IDeA Agro, the first private equity fund in Italy focused on agribusiness and farmland, managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR, is supporting entrepreneurs Paola and Giacomo Rizzo by acquiring the majority stake in S.P.O. Zentrum, the Sicily-based leading platform in Italy for the production, packaging, and distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables, primarily citrus fruits, with a high standing portfolio of loyal retail customers.

The deal entails IDeA Agro's direct investment into Agrimediterranea, the family's agricultural holding company which controls the farm operations and the S.P.O. Zentrum distribution platform ('S.P.O Zentrum Group'), with the aim of boosting its development in the context of an innovative sustainable agriculture concept.

To date, the Group has achieved consolidated sales of over €20 million, with an average annual growth rate of approx. 10% in the last 5 years, and it stands out for its vertically integrated business model which covers the entire food chain from the production of raw materials to the processing and marketing of the finished product.

The Group manages approximately 450 hectares in Sicily, of which approximately 180 hectares directly, with an annual production capacity of over 25,000 tonnes. The products are processed through a logistics platform made up of pre-calibration warehouses in Sicily and processing and distribution centres in central Italy capable of ensuring same-day delivery throughout the country.

With the resources and expertise contributed, the IDeA Agro fund aims not only to further professionalise and enhance the local agricultural supply chain, but also to position the Group as the leading integrated player in Sicily for the production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables through a significant investment programme aimed at expanding the existing farms operations and strengthening the logistics and commercial platform throughout the country.

From an ESG perspective, the transaction not only promotes environmental sustainability through innovative farming practices that respect the local ecosystem, but also supports social development in Sicily. The adoption of strict ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria will foster the growth of local communities and related businesses while ensuring the continuous improvement of working conditions. Furthermore, the focus on traceability and product quality will strengthen consumer confidence and enhance the excellence of Sicilian fruit and vegetable production on the national market. This integrated approach demonstrates how sustainable investments can create shared value by combining economic performance with social and environmental benefits.

Pier Luigi Rossi, Managing Director of the IDeA Agro Fund, commented: “I am delighted and enthusiastic to announce this new investment, which sees us working with the Rizzo family to develop the Sicilian citrus fruit chain. With this latest operation, the IdeA Agro Fund completes its investment cycle with ten active deals, seven of which in agricultural greenfield space for over 1,200 hectares, confirming its position as the leading private equity fund specialized in agribusiness in Italy with an investment strategy focused on permanent crops, the most complex but also the most profitable, and on the construction of short and vertically integrated agricultural and agro-industrial supply chains. IDeA Agro's agricultural investment portfolio is to date unique in the European landscape both in terms of crop and geographical diversification within Italy. Therefore, in our search for agriculture excellence we could not miss our presence in the citrus fruit chain, which embodies the taste and tradition of Sicily, and we believe that the SPO Zentrum is the ideal platform to build a national market leader.”

Giacomo Rizzo, CEO of the SPO Zentrum Group, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with IDeA Agro. I see this as a very promising partnership that will enable us to achieve leadership in the sector, with investments aimed at vastly expanding our production farms to create Italy's largest integrated production and marketing platform. We have always believed in an 'AgriCultural' system that encompasses not just the mere cultivation of the soil, but above all a service model focused on fully maximising the value of our product. We are currently the only Sicilian production company, also IGP certified, with packaging and distribution facilities in central Italy capable of delivering goods to the main commercial areas within a few hours.”