Sipcam Oxon SpA grows in France
All distribution activities of the transalpine company Phyteurop SA acquired
Sipcam Oxon SpA, an Italian multinational active in the field of agricultural technologies, announces the acquisition of all distribution activities of Phyteurop SA, a French company through its new subsidiary Sipcam France SA. Phyteurop, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Paris, France, is part of the InVivo Cooperative Group. Sipcam France intends to maintain a strong partnership with InVivo to...
EFA News - European Food Agency
