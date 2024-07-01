AB Mauri acquires Italian company Mapo

AB Mauri completed the acquisition of the share package of Mapo srl, on 27 June 2024. Mapo is a company specialized in the production of frozen bakery products, based in Latina, close to Rome.

“Mapo is a long-standing partner for AB Mauri. It transforms the Scrocchiarella mix, produced in the Cologne plant, in Brescia, into pre-cooked frozen bases which represent a distinctive element in our product range", explained Marco Devenuto , EMEA Managing Director of AB Mauri.

"This strategic acquisition strengthens the supply chain and creates the conditions for investments in new production capacity aimed at satisfying the growing demand for tasty, good and contemporary products in Italy and abroad", concludes Devenuto.

AB Mauri, part of Associated British Foods plc, is a leading global manufacturer of yeasts and ingredients for baking, pizzeria and pastry, with 7,000 employees, 50 factories in 32 countries and sales in over 100 countries. In Italy it has around 250 people and a turnover of over 150 million euros. In our country it is present with two production sites in Lombardy: that of Casteggio (Pavia) which produces fresh, dry and deactivated yeast; and Cologne (Brescia) where ingredients for bread-making, pastry-making and pizzeria are made.

The company essentially focuses on B2B, supplying yeast and raw materials to artisan producers and major players in the food industry. Furthermore, it also sells yeast and ingredients on the B2C channel, especially for large-scale distribution. AB Mauri ingredients reach over 15,000 points of sale in Italy, and production reaches approximately 1.5 million tonnes per year of bakery, pizzeria and pastry products. It is estimated that around 40% of the population in Italy consumes a food made with AB Mauri ingredients at least once a year.