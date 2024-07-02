Pallini: Limoncello on top of the world

Pallini, the historic Roman company is experiencing unstoppable and global growth thanks to its flagship product, Pallini Limoncello, with a 66% increase in sales in the last four years, more than double the sector average, which in itself is achieving highly positive results: from 2019 to 2023 the category saw a 31% increase in sales worldwide, despite the pandemic.

These are the numbers that have allowed Pallini Limoncello to reach a fundamental milestone: in 2024 it became the best-selling Limoncello in the world by volume and value, with a global market share of approximately 15%. A remarkable result, given that it has already been the most premium brand for years, with an average value 45% higher than the entire category.

The markets that have responded exceptionally to this product in recent years are Germany, the United Kingdom and the Duty-Free and Travel Retail channel, where Pallini Limoncello has grown by 30%. There is also notable excitement in most of the remaining 80 countries in the world where the brand is already active with initiatives focused on the Spritz cocktail.

This strategy opens the door to the use of Limoncello in mixology, a trend that is taking place all over the world. Limoncello is establishing itself as an aperitif thanks to its versatility in the preparation of cocktails. With its freshness, it can give an extra twist to the Spritz, offering an extraordinary version of this great classic and riding the global popularity of the Italian aperitif.

“Pallini Limoncello is not only the flagship of our product portfolio, but from this year it is also the leading Limoncello in the world: an important recognition that confirms the success of our marketing strategy”, comments Micaela Pallini , CEO of Pallini and president Federvini. “In the coming years we will continue to expand the brand in both established and new markets and in the mixology segment.”

Made with the best Costa d'Amalfi PGI lemons, hand-picked on the enchanting Amalfi Coast, Pallini is the new way to drink Limoncello. In view of the company's 150th anniversary (2025), Pallini Limoncello presents a new eye-catching packaging, in line with tradition and with an even more iconic Italian look & feel.