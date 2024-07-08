Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
EU. Production of services. Hotels and restaurants down year-on-year
Eurostat: decrease of 3.1% in April. Decline also on a monthly basis but more limited (-1.6%)
According to Eurostat's first estimates, in April 2024, compared to the previous month, seasonally adjusted services production increased by 1.1% in both the euro area and the European Union. In March 2024, services production fell by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU. In April 2024, compared to April 2023, services production increased by 4.8% in the euro area and by 4.2% in the EU. In the...
