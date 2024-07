Indicazioni geografiche: l'Ue riconosce il "Cavolfiore della Piana del Sele"

Agrifood Pac: 8.6 billion euros in 8 years for non-agricultural activities

EU Commission study analyzes the impact on related industries in rural areas in 2014-2022 /Annex

Between 2014 and 2022, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) allocated 8.6 billion euros to support non-agricultural activities in rural areas. This is revealed by a new study by the European Commission,... more