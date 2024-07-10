Standard Ethics updates the esg ranking: Casillo Group and Illycaffé in the lead

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Standard Ethics, an independent sustainability rating agency based in London, has published an update of the Corporate Standard Ethics Ratings (SER) of the 30 largest Italian food and beverage companies. During the year, the official note underlines, the agency continued to monitor developments in the sector: in January was confirmed the rating "E+" in Ferrero and the following month the outlook of...