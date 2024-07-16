Intesa Sanpaolo: Italian excellence protagonists in Paris

Intesa Sanpaolo presents the 2024 edition of "Italian Excellences, Mid Corporate Conference" which will be held in Paris on 8 and 9 October. The event is mainly dedicated to companies listed on Euronext Star Milan of the Italian Stock Exchange, but will also see the participation of some businesses listed on the Euronext and Euronext Growth segments, for a total of 50 companies present.

The initiative, promoted by the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, led by Mauro Micillo , and organized together with the Research Department directed by Gregorio De Felice , was born three years ago with the aim of offering small and medium-sized Italian companies the opportunity to present the results achieved and future prospects to institutional investors from beyond the Alps. The event is part of Intesa Sanpaolo's 2022-2025 Industrial Plan, presented by CEO Carlo Messina , which provides constant support to the corporate world and a strengthening of consultancy activities for the development and internationalization of companies.

Massimo Mocio , Deputy Chief and Head of Global Banking & Markets of the Imi Cib Division of Intesa Sanpaolo underlines: “The Italian economy is full of small and medium-sized enterprises which represent excellence in their respective sectors of activity and which are increasingly protagonists in the markets and international contexts. Italian Excellences, now in its third edition, confirms itself as a point of reference and an ideal meeting place where the various entrepreneurial realities of our country can interact with foreign investors and illustrate future projects and potential. As the Imi Cib Division, we strongly believe that initiatives like this can further support companies in their growth and development projects". The event sees the collaboration between the Equity Research and Corporate Broking Research structures of Intesa Sanpaolo and the Equity Sales area of Global Markets Sales & Platform of the Imi Cib Division. The program of the two days, organized in collaboration with Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, will be divided into a series of one-to-one and group meetings between institutional investors and the 50 companies listed on the different segments Euronext, Euronext Star Milan and Euronext Growth covered by Intesa Sanpaolo research.

Below is the list of Italian mid-corporate companies that will participate, representing the many excellences of our country and the various industrial sectors that are the engine of our economy: Acea, Bologna Airport, Altea Green Power, Antares Vision, Avio, Banca Ifis, Banca Sistema, Bff Group, Brembo, Cellularline, d'Amico International Shipping, Datalogic, Digital Value, Elica, Enav, Equita Group, Esprinet, Eurocommercial Properties, Eurogroup, Eurotech, Fila, Fincantieri, Generalfinance, Igd Siiq, Illimity Bank, Interpump , Irce, Italian Wine Brands, Iveco, LU-VE, Maire, Marr, Moltiply Group (former MutuiOnline), Mondadori, Newlat Food, Nextgeo, Orsero, Ovs, Pattern, Reply, Revo, Sanlorenzo, Seco, Sogefi, Technogym, Technoprobe , Tinexta, Valsoia, Wiit, Zignago Vetro.