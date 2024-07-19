Nestle: milk with less saturated fat is a reality

Developing new science-based solutions to improve the nutritional value, accessibility and sustainability of its products is a key pillar for Nestlé. This includes reducing added sugars, sodium and saturated fats, while providing positive nutrients and ensuring minimal impact on the taste and texture consumers appreciate.

Nestlé's R&D teams have identified a technique to reduce the fat present in milk powder by up to 60%, without compromising the quality, taste and creamy consistency. The key to this revolutionary innovation is the controlled aggregation of milk proteins, in which the size and texture of milk fat is mimicked by proteins. This reduction in fat leads to lower calorie levels than whole milk.

“Leveraging our expertise in nutritional science and product development, we have successfully introduced this proprietary technology into Ninho Adulto in Brazil and significantly reduced the level of milk fat in the product. Our new milk delivers creaminess and texture in the mouth and it is preferred by consumers,” explains I sabelle Bureau-Franz , R&D manager for nutrition at Nestlé.

For his part, Laurent Alsteens , global category manager in Nestlé's strategic nutrition division, adds: "This innovation revolutionizes the way our consumers can enjoy dairy products while enhancing their experience. It marks an important milestone in our approach to offering healthier options without compromising the taste that consumers love Ninho is an extremely popular brand in Brazil and our continued innovation will ensure that we continue to meet evolving customer expectations implementing this technology across our Nido portfolio globally, which will help drive demand for this product offering.”

Nestlé's new fat reduction method is just one of many existing, science-based solutions developed by the company's R&D experts. The latter include an enzymatic process to reduce intrinsic sugars in key ingredients, as well as proprietary micro-aeration technology that increases the creaminess of the chocolate, while satisfying consumers' taste preferences.