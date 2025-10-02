It does not receive public funding
Labomar strengthens its presence in Northern Europe

Drug and food supplement manufacturer acquires Finnish company Pharmia

Labomar, an international nutraceutical company specializing in the research, development, and contract manufacturing of food supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, foods for special medical purposes, and cosmetics, announces that it has acquired 97.85% of the share capital of Pharmia Holding Oy, the leading Finnish CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) specializing in...

