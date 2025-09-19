Sanpellegrino Observatory: Hydration Boosts Memory Skills

Hydration is a cornerstone of well-being at all ages and an important support for brain health. Drinking water regularly is a simple gesture that can improve memory, concentration, and mental flexibility, thus becoming an integral part of a healthy lifestyle, especially for the elderly.

Dehydration is more common than you might think: up to a third of people over 65 suffer from it, with direct effects on memory, concentration, and balance—a condition that becomes even more significant with age. Studies show that even a mild lack of fluids can slow reaction times and increase the risk of falls. Conversely, maintaining proper hydration supports cognitive function, helps prevent fatigue, and promotes daily well-being, slowing down some of the typical processes of aging.

"Water is a precious ally for our brain health. In older adults, even mild dehydration can affect attention, memory, and executive functions, increasing the risk of confusion and physical complications. Drinking water regularly is not just a good habit, but a real support for cognitive functions and quality of life, promoting greater independence and vitality," explains Professor Alessandro Zanasi , expert at the Sanpellegrino Observatory and member of the International Stockholm Water Foundation.

Prevention therefore also involves simple everyday actions. Drinking water regularly is one of these: a natural act, within everyone's reach, that helps take care not only of the body, but also of the mind.