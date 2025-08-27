Sanpellegrino Observatory: Water is an ally against sunburn.

Even the late August and early September sun can prove treacherous: the days are still hot, the light intense, and the risk of sunburn remains high for those exposed to it without adequate protection. In these cases, in addition to prevention, hydration—both internal and external—plays a fundamental role in biologically supporting the skin's repair processes.

Water plays a crucial role in skin physiology: it ensures elasticity, promotes cell turnover, and helps maintain the skin barrier. In cases of sunburn, UV-induced damage causes an acute inflammatory state that leads to vasodilation, transepidermal fluid loss, and increased oxidative stress. Proper hydration helps restore water balance, limiting the risk of flaking, systemic dehydration, and further damage to skin tissue.

Therefore, an adequate daily water intake, at least 1.5 liters per day, not only improves skin resilience but can also reduce the intensity and duration of erythema. Likewise, topical application of moisturizers containing humectants and antioxidants has been shown to be a synergistic intervention in promoting dermal recovery.

"Hydration represents a complementary defense mechanism against sun damage," explains Professor Alessandro Zanasi , an expert at the Sanpellegrino Observatory and a member of the International Stockholm Water Foundation. "Drinking adequate amounts of water and using specific emollient products helps strengthen the epidermal barrier and accelerate skin repair processes. It's not a substitute for sunscreen, but a fundamental element in managing post-exposure sunburn."

Hydration helps promote skin recovery and restore overall well-being, even when prevention—such as the use of sunscreen or gradual exposure—is neglected.



