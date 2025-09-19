Pressure from tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed food companies is preventing governments from implementing life-saving health policies, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which will reiterate the point at its annual meeting in New York next week.

On Thursday, September 25, the United Nations will dedicate a day to the fight against non-communicable diseases, such as cancer and heart disease: more specifically, World Lung Day will be celebrated, an annual event organized by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) to raise awareness of lung health.

On this occasion, the WHO will highlight the impact of the products blamed for diseases like this one—tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed foods—by releasing a report that found that $3 per person invested by governments in noncommunicable diseases could save more than 12 million lives and generate $1 trillion in savings by 2030.

"Governments often face strong opposition from industries that profit from products that are harmful to health," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus . These industries, he said, seek to block, weaken, or delay policies, ranging from health taxes to restrictions on marketing to children. Etienne Krug , director of WHO's Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention, said: "It is unacceptable for commercial interests to profit from increased deaths and illnesses."

At the UN meeting, governments are poised to agree on new targets for noncommunicable diseases and a roadmap for achieving them. Tobacco companies like Japan Tobacco International and trade associations for the food and brewing industries told international news agencies that the UN is encouraging industry input, which can lead to more effective policies.

“We welcomed the opportunity to join with Member States and advocates in sharing our perspective on how to reduce the harmful use of alcohol,” says Justin Kissinger , president of the World Brewing Alliance, an international association that includes the world's largest breweries, representing about 70% of global beer production.

It's inaccurate to equate food with tobacco and alcohol, according to the International Food and Beverage Alliance, founded in 2008 by CEOs of major food and soft drink companies to empower consumers to eat balanced diets and live healthier lives, in support of the World Health Organization's efforts. "We strongly disagree with the characterization of our sector as an obstacle to progress," explains Rocco Renaldi , secretary general of the industry alliance, which also represents food and soft drink companies.

Finally, tobacco companies said the discussion was important. "The WHO shouldn't fear dialogue; it should welcome it," said a spokesperson for Philip Morris International.