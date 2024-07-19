Ukraine: emergency brake on groats imports

From July 22 to June 5, 2025, imports of Ukrainian groats into the European Union will take place within the framework of the tariff quota of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) in force since 2016 between the two parties. The automatic reintroduction of this tariff rate quota is the result of the revised Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) effective from 6 June 2024.

The revised ATMs include an emergency brake for seven agricultural products that will be activated automatically if import volumes reach the average annual imports recorded between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2023. For groats, this average is 20 648, 24 tons. Article 4 of Regulation 2024/1392 establishes that once these volumes are reached, the Commission has 14 days to reintroduce the corresponding DCFTA tariff quota between the EU and Ukraine. Since imports of groats from Ukraine from the beginning of 2024 are already higher than the volumes established in the DCFTA tariff quota, additional imports will continue under Most Favored Nations (MFN) tariffs.

From 1 January 2025 until 5 June 2025, a new tariff quota will be introduced, corresponding to five twelfths of the threshold established for the activation of the emergency brake. For groats, the volume of this new quota is set at 8 603.43 tonnes.

Effective from 4 June 2022, the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) have had a clear positive effect on Ukraine's trade with the EU. Together with the Solidarity Lanes, the ATMs ensured that trade flows from Ukraine to the EU remained remarkably stable in 2022 and 2023 despite severe disruptions caused by the war and against the general trend of decreasing overall Ukrainian trade. EU imports from Ukraine amounted to 22.8 billion euros in 2023, compared to pre-war levels of 24 billion euros in 2021.