Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Why not blue: presented in Italy the other aperitif Diageo
In Santa Margherita Ligure the launch of the new base for summer mixology
The aperitif revolution is tinged with blue with Venturo Aperitivo Mediterraneo, the new base liqueur for the aperitif created by the innovation team of Diageo and "inspired by the beauty and elegance of the scents and flavors of the Mediterranean coast". An innovative liqueur far from the usual bitter with an unprecedented turquoise color to recall the waters of the Mediterranean, which determines...
fc - 42712
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency