PepsiCo invests 13 million pounds in Doritos factory in Coventry, UK

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

"We invest £13 million in the Coventry plant". This is the beginning of the announcement with which PepsiCo announces an investment of more than 15.4 million Euros in the plant of Coventry, in Great Britain, "the house of Doritos", as the note states. "Our Coventry site -the statement goes on- is the largest tortilla chip factory in Europe and produces Doritos, the n.1 tortilla chip brand in the UK,...