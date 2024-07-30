Italian Fine Food invests in Heallo's nutrition

The Private Capital Italian Fine Food fund, promoted by Avm Gestioni Sgr Spa Gestore EuVeca Società Benefit, with the aim of enhancing the regional excellence of Made in Italy food, has completed a loan in recent days by converting it into Heallo Srl. This, founded in 2019 and with operational headquarters in the Province of Lodi, is a company specialized in the extraction of the soluble Arabinoxylan fiber (and other natural fibers and solutions) and in its use in foods, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics and pet food.

The company owns two patents, registered in Italy and extended abroad, to protect the technology and processes adopted for the extraction of soluble fibers that are particularly effective for glycemic control. The use of soluble oligosaccharide fibers in food production is recognized by the technical-scientific community as a possible solution to insulin resistance, drowsiness, nervous hunger and impaired sports performance.

This solution is more effective than using wholemeal products and those without added sugars. Specifically, the Arabinoxylan fiber (dietary fiber present in cereals such as wheat, corn, rice, rye, oats and barley) is attributed with the ability to reduce the quantity of sugars and cholesterol absorbed by the system digestive. Its oral intake is proposed to combat heart disease, constipation, diabetes, prediabetes and metabolic syndrome, as well as being proposed to aid weight loss.

The fibers obtained can also be exploited as components of medical devices, medical aids capable of creating gastric protection at an enteric level (anti-reflux, gastro-protective, anti-acid, etc.); furthermore, the extracted soluble fibers are known to have film-forming and antioxidant actions on the dermis and preliminary cellular tests have confirmed their regenerating and antioxidant effects.

“With the Italian Fine Food fund we aim to enhance the excellence of Made in Italy, but also to invest in new trends in the sector. We are convinced that the technologies and patents available to Heallo do not only represent the frontier in nutrition and the treatment of many pathologies, but also an investment in sustainability and in improving the quality of life", commented Giovanna Dossena , Principal of Avm Gestioni .

"Heallo's objective is to go beyond the production and distribution of this precious soluble fibre, with a vision that aims to establish technological-strategic partnerships with leading companies in the sector. This innovative approach allows us to fully exploit our know-how how, generating a positive impact and shared value in the entire ecosystem of healthy and sustainable nutrition", underlined Francesco Varvello , director of Heallo Solutions "Our strategy aims to maximize the potential of our innovation, positioning ourselves not only as producers, but also as cutting-edge technological partners in the sector."