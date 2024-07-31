Newlat Food: purchase of Princes Limited completed

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Newlat Food has announced that, today, the acquisition of the entire share capital of Princes Limited has been completed. A step that follows the announcements of last May 27 (read EFA News news) and last July 12, 2024 (read EFA News news), concerning, respectively, the signing of an agreement for the acquisition by Newlat Food SpA of the entire share capital of Princes Limited held by Mitsubishi Corporation...