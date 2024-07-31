Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Newlat Food: purchase of Princes Limited completed
New board of directors managed by Mastrolia. Laviola confirmed as head of Italy
Newlat Food has announced that, today, the acquisition of the entire share capital of Princes Limited has been completed. A step that follows the announcements of last May 27 (read EFA News news) and last July 12, 2024 (read EFA News news), concerning, respectively, the signing of an agreement for the acquisition by Newlat Food SpA of the entire share capital of Princes Limited held by Mitsubishi Corporation...
