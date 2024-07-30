Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Consorcio agrees with Fundación Ecoalf for ocean protection
Partnership within an international project to combat marine litter
Grupo Consorcio, a Spanish company in the premium segment of the canned fish market, has signed a collaboration agreement with Fundación Ecoalf, with the aim of promoting projects for the protection and improvement of the seas and oceans. The agreement takes shape as part of the “Upcycling the Oceans” project, a leading international initiative in the fight against marine waste and the main project of t...
