From Activia new range of kefir for gut health

Danone has expanded its portfolio of Activia branded products with the launch of a new range of kefir. Made from authentic kefir grains and a blend of 16 live crop strains, the new drinking and spoon range also contains calcium to support gut health. The new reference is available in supermarkets in the UK this month of September: at least for now, since the company has already announced a wider release...