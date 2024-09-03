It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

From Activia new range of kefir for gut health

Danone expands its portfolio in the UK

Danone has expanded its portfolio of Activia branded products with the launch of a new range of kefir. Made from authentic kefir grains and a blend of 16 live crop strains, the new drinking and spoon range also contains calcium to support gut health. The new reference is available in supermarkets in the UK this month of September: at least for now, since the company has already announced a wider release...

fc - 43501

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar