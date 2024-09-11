EU Agriculture: Areflh Announces Forum

The Assembly of European Fruit, Horticultural and Floricultural Regions (Areflh) has announced that its Annual Forum will be held on 6 November 2024 in Brussels and online. This event, conceived as an opportunity for dialogue and exchange, will bring together representatives of the regions, professionals in the sector and European institutions.

The Areflh Annual Forum will be a privileged space where participants can express their views and contribute to the debates on European policies, reforms and ongoing regulatory reviews. The event aims to strengthen collaboration between different stakeholders and to offer a perspective on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the agricultural sector and for the fruit and vegetable sector in particular.

The conference will focus on agricultural policy in the framework of the new European mandate and will be organised around three themes: 1) The results of the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture: an in-depth exchange on the future direction of European agricultural policy; 2) The importance of the Common Market Organisation (CMO) for fruit and vegetables, with a session dedicated to this key instrument for the development of the sector; 3) The challenges of sustainability: packaging and water management, where discussions will gather the perspectives of institutions and professionals.

Areflh invites all stakeholders in the agricultural sector and European institutions to participate in this unique event, which promises to be a catalyst for strategic discussions. "I am convinced that this open conference format represents an essential opportunity to establish a constructive and direct dialogue with the European institutions," said Simona Caselli , President of Areflh. "Our aim is to create a lasting framework for exchange, reinforcing our commitment to work closely with our European partners." The programme and registration link are available on the Areflh website: www.areflh.org/en/news/annual-forum-en