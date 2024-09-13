Orsero, first half of the year with profitability in line with

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Board of Directors of Orsero, the holding company of the homonymous group in Albenga (Savona), one of the leaders in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, approved the consolidated results as at 30 June 2024, The half-year ended with profitability "in line with estimates and the expected market environment". Net revenues amounted to 744.1 million euros,...