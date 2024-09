Pubblici esercizi: 95.870 imprese a conduzione femminile

Catering and hospitality The Urio Castle moves from Opus Dei to Belmond (Lvmh)

Purchased for 63 million euros, it will become a superluxury hotel

Despite the slowdown in the accounts of the luxury giant, Lvmh makes high-end purchases in Italy. The subsidiary Belmond, in fact, has just completed the acquisition of the Castello di Urio, in Carate... more