Purina UK: €178.58M for Wisbech production site

Nestlé is investing more than £150 million (€178.58 million) in its Nestlé Purina PetCare factory in Wisbech, UK. The move follows other recent investments in Purina facilities around the world, as Nestlé’s pet care business has grown significantly in recent years. The Wisbech manufacturing site is home to some of the UK’s favourite pet food brands, including Felix, Gourmet and Winalot.

Work is already underway and is scheduled for completion in early 2025. The move includes installing the latest technology and machinery on its existing production lines, upgrading facilities for the factory’s 600 workers, and initiatives to improve energy efficiency and help reduce carbon emissions in the coming years.

The investment means the factory has been able to recruit 40 new skilled roles, focused on optimising and maintaining the new technology introduced as part of the upgrades. Nestlé Purina is also investing in skills training for existing employees as part of the programme.

Pet care is a fast-growing segment for Nestlé, accounting for about 20% of total group sales in 2023, up from about 12% a decade ago. The company recently announced a series of significant investments in pet care sites, including facilities in the United States, Brazil and Hungary.

The investment is in line with Purina’s mission to create richer lives for pets and the people who love them, while contributing to a more sustainable planet. It also reflects the company’s commitment to meeting evolving pet care trends and the growing emphasis on pet wellness.