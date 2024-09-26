G7 Agriculture: Granarolo in support of African supply chains

It is expected that in 2024 40% of the Group's turnover will come from the valorization of Italian dairy products abroad.

Granarolo also at the G7 Agriculture Ministers Summit, taking place until September 29 in Syracuse. The participation of Gianpiero Calzolari , president of Granarolo, and Simona Caselli , president of the Granlatte cooperative, is certain, and they will also be present at the Africa Forum scheduled for today.

The summit, in addition to bringing together the agri-food excellences of our country, represents an opportunity to discuss important issues such as sustainability, land management and the renewal of production processes, respecting the balance between growth and environmental responsibility. These are the open questions that Granarolo finds itself facing, between the climate crisis (last year 27 stables went under water and a few days ago an emergency front reopened in the Apennines), generational change also in the stable, sustainable growth and in line with the opportunities offered today by technology and innovation.

The G7 is attended by the Ministries of Agriculture of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, America, Canada and Japan, all countries where Granarolo is present with its products and has planned investments aimed at growth, playing an important role in representing the best Made in Italy. It is expected that in 2024, 40% of the Group's turnover will come from the valorization of Italian dairy products abroad.

Granarolo represents the largest Italian milk supply chain at the G7, participating in the initiatives promoted in recent days by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. Among these, at the center of today's first working session, is the Forum on Africa, a territory in which the Group is present with its products in numerous countries: Libya, Mauritius, South Africa, Senegal, Kenya, Morocco, Reunion, Maldives and Rwanda.

In Africa, Granarolo has realized two dreams with the help of Cefa Onlus: building two dairy chains capable of feeding the children of the Njombe region in Tanzania and the Beira region in Mozambique, guaranteeing safe milk (because pasteurized) to the respective communities and a secure income to the farmers. Both projects are non-profit.

Africa Milk Project is a cooperative milk supply chain that, after almost 20 years of work, currently has 800 farmers who deliver 3,200 litres of milk every day, once sold raw on the roadside, with serious health consequences especially for the youngest. Africa Milk Project donates pasteurized milk to 26,000 children in the region every week, transforms raw milk into pasteurized milk, yoghurt and cheese that are marketed in the region and in the capital, contributing significantly to improving nutrition. Many people in the Granarolo Group - farmers, plant managers, laboratory technicians - have worked to create this supply chain, awarded as best practice in the category "Sustainable development of small rural communities in marginal areas" at Expo 2015 and subsequently awarded further recognition.

AfricHand Project is a project that started more recently in 2017 in Mozambique, in the Beira region. Here in Mozambique, three years ago, cyclone Idai caused over a thousand deaths and tens of thousands of displaced people, including farmers. To date, there are three cooperatives that provide milk, involving approximately 300 farmers. The inauguration of the Beira dairy factory dates back to a few months ago, which began producing yogurt with the approximately 1,500 liters of milk/day currently available. Thanks to the work of Cefa Onlus, model women have also been involved in the project, ambassadors present in the villages who have the task of conveying valuable information on balanced nutrition during pregnancy to future mothers.

As for the program of the next G7 days, chef Seby Sorbello will bring the best Granarolo DOP cheeses to the delegates' dinner. Finally, until Saturday 28 October from 6 to 10 pm, on the Ortigia seafront, Italian and foreign tourists will be able to taste the latest product news, including the best yogurts and snacks from the Granarolo Benessere line.