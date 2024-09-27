"At the school of sweetness" by Eridania

About 2,000 classes, for a total of 50,000 pupils and families throughout Italy, will be able to take awareness, having fun, the importance of a correct and balanced diet related to the world of carbohydrates and responsible consumption of sugar. These are the numbers and objectives of "A school of sweetness", the educational campaign carried out with the contribution of Eridania, the sugar producer belonging to the French group Cristal Union, and organized by Neways, a communication company specialized in educational projects, that comes this year to its 4th edition and will be repeated in schools throughout Italy also for the school year 2024/2025.

The project has involved over the years some 6,500 primary classes and more than 130,000 pupils and families. The programme, whose contents were developed under the scientific supervision of Marco Deganello Saccomani, paediatric physician and gastroenterologist, provides for the sending to all participating classes of a paper teaching kit with various materials supporting the training path and a series of educational activities to be carried out in class and at home: including physical experiments, artistic workshops and cooking, sensory and descriptive activities, children will have fun discovering sugar, the anecdotes and curiosities that characterize it and learn how to insert it in a balanced diet.

"The responsibility that, as Eridania, we assume in the field of food education and responsible nutrition is part of a global commitment to pursue sustainability not only from an environmental point of view but also productive and social -explains Alessio Bruschetta, ceo Eridania Italy- The educational project 'A scuola di dolcezza' allows us to raise awareness among the new generations, so that they are informed and empowered on the importance of balanced and correct nutrition: we are proud to be able to help educate more aware citizens, Be mindful of your own future and that of our planet".

Cristal Union is one of the largest sugar-producing poles in the Community with 9,000 member farmers and 11 production plants, to which must be added a 50% participation in the SRB S.p.A. refinery in Brindisi (the other 50% is the American ASR).

With a turnover of 2.5 billion Euros in the 2023/2024 financial year and a production of 1.9 million tons of sugar for industry and retail and 6 million hectolitres of alcohol and bioethanol for industry, cosmetics, energy and food production, Cristal Union is one of the largest sugar producers in Europe (third in bioethanol production and first in alcohol production) and the leading supplier of sugar to the French agri-food industry.