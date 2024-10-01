Italian Assobibe (analcoholic beverages producers) supports Unesda's Manifest

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Assobibe's support for the Unesda Manifest 2024-2029 confirms the ambition of the soft drink producers sector to achieve important environmental goals. For several years, in fact, the sector has been focused on developing actions to reduce environmental impact and the creation of both social and economic value, for the country and for the local territories in which the associates operate.With Unesda,...