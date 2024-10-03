Farmers to von der Leyen: "No to campaigns against animal derivatives"

European Livestock Voice (Elv) is seeking full agreement with Ursula von der Leyen . The campaign launched by 11 European livestock groups to restore a "balanced debate" on meat and dairy has sent an open letter to the President of the European Commission, offering a series of recommendations in the light of the "Strategic Dialogue" and in view of the second mandate.

Elv representatives first congratulate von der Leyen on the publication of the "much needed" report "Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture in the EU". The signatories say they "fully agree" with the President of the EU Commission that "European rural areas are of fundamental importance for the future sustainability of our European society and liberal democracy, as well as for global food security". Based on this premise, Elv has made "three recommendations" for the vision document to be published within 100 days of von der Leyen taking up her second term.

Noting that "it is time for change" and that "the EU is a world leader in the transition towards more sustainable animal agriculture", the signatories urge the European Commission to "promote greater access to these necessary tools and specific knowledge on the management of animals throughout their life cycle, together with improved veterinary supervision, as they have been largely neglected in the policy dialogue report".

“Opportunities arising from digital technologies and innovation in animal husbandry, nutrition and health (including disease prevention),” the letter suggests, “should be exploited to support the transition towards more sustainable agri-food systems. Healthy and well-nourished animals experience higher welfare states and increase the overall sustainability of the farm.”

A second recommendation concerns the pursuit of a "healthy and balanced diet for people": in this area, the need for micronutrients is a "gap to be filled". Elv therefore calls on the European Commission to prevent generalized recommendations against foods of animal origin since this would reduce the importance of some highly nutritious and healthy foods. Education on nutrition and how food is produced", the letter continues, "should be a priority to help ensure a more informed population and greater respect for food, how it is produced and the animals involved in farming practices".

Furthermore, "preceding the animal welfare legislation to be reviewed by 2026 with a socio-economic analysis is a welcome step forward. Taking the time to prepare such an assessment ahead of all legislative proposals and proceeding in consultation with all relevant stakeholders in the value chain is an essential element of the 'Better Regulation'".

As mentioned in an earlier letter from Elv to von der Leyen herself, “the lack of recognition for the broader livestock sector has been echoed in the selection of organisations contributing to the strategic dialogue on the future of EU agriculture”, however, “this exclusion should not continue”, the signatories further underline, calling on the President of the European Commission to “pay critical attention to our recommendations and our call to action”.

Attached to this EFA News is the full original text of the letter from European Livestock Voice to Ursula von der Leyen.