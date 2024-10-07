Snail slime: a new natural frontier for agriculture and livestock farming

Possible fields of application include the prevention or treatment of bovine mastitis.

It could be the first case in history of a product 'tested' first on humans - snail slime as a curative and cosmetic has been known for a long time - and then used for animal care. The primary focus of the research project - the first in the world - promoted by the Cherasco International Institute of Heliciculture in cooperation with the Experimental Zootechnical Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d'Aosta (Izsplv) and the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo - is in fact the use of snail serum as a natural mammary sealant to prevent or treat bovine mastitis, an inflammation of the mammary gland, often of bacterial origin, which in Italy affects between 20% and 40% of livestock in many farms (Izsplv data) and which is currently treated through antibiotic prophylaxis, influencing the health of the animal and the derived products.

The intrinsic properties of snail slime combine the protective/sealing function with the antibacterial one, with the aim of significantly reducing the use of antibiotics, contributing to the overall health of the stable and the food safety of products derived from their milk.

"The studies conducted in the laboratories of the Snail Therapy Company, the branch dedicated to the processing of the precious snail slime, in collaboration with research institutions including the G. d'Annunzio University of Chieti and Pescara and Uga - Universitè Grenoble Alpes", explains Simone Sampò , director of the Cherasco International Institute of Heliciculture, "have demonstrated how the serum produced by the Cherasco Method Snails - the result of an innovative cruelty-free extraction method and certified by Cosmos Icea - has important therapeutic qualities determined by the natural elements in which it is naturally rich".

Allantoin stimulates the regeneration of the epidermis, promotes hydration and improves the appearance of scars; collagen ensures the hydration of the dermis and, in synergy with elastin, keeps the skin healthy by reducing skin aging; glycolic acid helps exfoliate the superficial layer of the dermis. The precious serum is also rich in vitamins A, C, E, B1 and B6 with antioxidant properties, amino acids and proteins that improve the oxygenation of the dermis and mucopolysaccharides that improve the hydration and elasticity of the tissues.

"Scientificly validating the effectiveness of snail slime also as a mammary sealant and starting a specific production for this use that is economically sustainable for both producers and breeders for whom it is intended", continues Claudio Ghittino , director of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d'Aosta, "is the great challenge that awaits the first working group in the world on this specific topic recently formed in Cherasco, to which our Institute confidently brings its century-long experience with the aim of reducing the use of drugs in animal care to a minimum".

The International Institute of Heliciculture of Cherasco - leader in snail breeding and promoter of the research group - has recently introduced into its specifications the Short Natural Breeding Cycle which halves the growth time of snails, allowing to significantly increase the availability of product.

"We are investing heavily in this project", continues Sampò , "in fact, an innovative machine is being patented that will allow us to produce up to 60 litres of slime per hour, compared to the current six, with a consequent significant reduction in costs, thus also making the use of slime in livestock farming and agriculture economically sustainable".

"The project launched in Cherasco opens up very interesting prospects", continues Romano Marabelli , Advisor of the General Directorate of the World Organization for Animal Health (Woah). With the stringent breeding regulations of the Cherasco Heliciculture Center, the farmed snail is even better than the one found in nature, thanks to the possibility of controlling and increasing its safety and quality through feeding. The same quality is found in the slime, whose application in the zootechnical and agricultural fields represents a sustainable and cutting-edge win-win solution. The Cherasco Heliciculture Center also had the vision", concludes Marabelli , "to rely on institutions such as Iszplv and Uinisg that have the role of giving scientific solidity to the entire project".

From the main focus of the research also descend two other fields of interest with a wide potential, object of specific studies. The filmic properties - hydrating and protective - of snail slime applied to improve the resilience of crops (vines, vegetable productions) against environmental stress, thus limiting the use of chemical treatments whose residues pollute the soil and, even if minimal, remain in the final products.

The use of snail serum in food and curative products for small pets (pet food), evaluating its effectiveness as a gastroprotective and for the care of the skin in dogs and cats due to its already proven - on humans - regenerative, hydrating and protective properties.