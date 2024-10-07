Blue Bottle Coffee: New Orleans Blend Is All The rage

The cold coffee category is growing rapidly, driven by younger generations who are increasingly embracing the category. Globally, about one in three cups consumed on the go is cold coffee. In light of this trend, Nestlé is expanding its cold coffee offerings with the launch of Blue Bottle Coffee’s New Orleans (Nola) Craft Instant Coffee Blend. This is the latest addition to Blue Bottle’s New Orleans-style cold coffee offering, leveraging Nestlé’s expertise in instant coffee.

Nola Artisan Cold Brew Coffee Blend is a blend of coffee, chicory, and sugar, carefully roasted and alchemized into aromatic granules that dissolve into classic New Orleans-style cold brew coffee. To make Nola at home, consumers simply add water, ice, and milk, as desired. The product is currently available from Blue Bottle in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China.

“Thanks to our coffee innovation capabilities,” explains Damien Tissot , Nestlé R&D Manager for Coffee, “we continue to offer delicious iced coffee experiences at home to consumers. In collaboration with Blue Bottle, we have developed a soluble version of New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee, which combines the iconic taste of a favorite coffee shop with the convenience of making it easier to enjoy an iced coffee both at home and on the go. This is another step forward in creating beverages that resonate with the next generation of coffee drinkers.”

The Nola range has become one of the most popular beverages sold in Blue Bottle coffee shops, with approximately 3 million units sold annually in cafés across the U.S. and Asia. “Younger people are embracing the cold coffee trend, and Nola’s enduring popularity is a testament to that,” says Cara Ray , Global Head of Beverage at Blue Bottle Coffee. “With Nola Craft Instant Coffee Blend, we’ve captured the distinctive balance of coffee, chicory and sweetness that defines our New Orleans-style cold coffee, traditionally brewed by our baristas. This format allows coffee drinkers to enjoy the beverage’s beloved flavors with minimal preparation.”

This launch builds on Nestlé’s commitment to capitalising on the global cold coffee trend, following the successful launches of Nescafé Espresso Concentrate and Nescafé Ice Roast.