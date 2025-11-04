Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Starbucks sells its stores in China for $4 billion
Partnership with Boyu Capital which acquires 60% of the Chinese subsidiary
Starbucks Coffee Company announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Boyu Capital, a leading alternative investment firm, to manage Starbucks' retail operations in China. Under the agreement, Boyu and Starbucks will operate a joint venture in which Boyu will hold up to a 60% stake in Starbucks' retail operations in China. Starbucks will retain a 40% stake in the joint venture and will continue...
