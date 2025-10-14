Jde Peet's Opens New Lab for the Next Generation of Coffee

Dutch-based JDE Peet's, one of the world's leading coffee companies serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in over 100 markets, today announced the opening of its fully renovated Modular Innovation Lab in Utrecht, the Netherlands, "to accelerate next-generation innovations in the coffee industry."

The new facility, the official press release explains, "underscores the company's commitment to the rapid deployment of customer-focused innovations, as well as the strategic importance of JDE Peet's global R&D center in Utrecht."

The Innovation Lab's modular, state-of-the-art structure enables teams to rapidly develop new coffee products, processes, and packaging materials, which can then be rapidly deployed globally through JDE Peet's manufacturing network.

This investment builds on the recent opening of JDE Peet's dedicated innovation facility in Joure, the Netherlands, which focuses on the development of next-generation extraction and freeze-drying technologies, and represents a total investment of €8 million.

Key areas of focus for the Innovation Lab teams include single-serve, pod, ready-to-drink, and instant formats, as well as the development of sustainable packaging. To support JDE Peet's Common Grounds sustainability goals, the Innovation Lab also features new heating and ventilation systems designed to recycle heat and reduce energy consumption.

"We are proud that our next generation of coffee innovations will be developed at the home of our oldest and most beloved brand, Douwe Egberts," said Carolyn Adams , Director of Research and Development at JDE Peet's. "Coffee is one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving consumer categories, with new flavors and formats emerging almost every week."

"Our Innovation Lab's agile and modular structure," she adds, "allows us to quickly respond to consumer needs and rapidly scale new flavors and formats—hot, cold, moist, or dry—up to full factory production. As part of our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, this investment will enable us to significantly accelerate time to market for the next generation of coffee innovations, responding to evolving consumer needs and trends."

According to the company, the Innovation Lab offers a flexible, modular workspace with state-of-the-art equipment for the development of advanced coffee products, including high-precision grinders and capsule filling machines for single-serve and portioned espresso; technology for the company's unique Cafitesse business; ready-to-drink cold brew coffee production capabilities; and the latest freeze-drying systems (including a −40°C freezer) for next-generation instant coffee, a major growth market.

Recent successes achieved by the Innovation Lab in Utrecht include: