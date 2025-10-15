Nespresso Switzerland Appoints New General Manager (Italian)

Nespresso Suisse has a new manager at the helm. Italian Stefano Goglio , appointed General Manager after leading the multinational's markets in Italy and Portugal, is among the new leaders. As head of Nespresso Switzerland, the 53-year-old, who studied in Milan and California, now heads Nespresso Suisse. He intends to accelerate local innovation and strengthen the role of the Swiss market, considered a laboratory of excellence within the group.

"The Swiss market has always been a beacon of innovation and quality for our organization," Goglio emphasizes. "I am honored to join this company and its extraordinary team. Together, we will continue to strengthen our strategic role and offer new experiences around exceptional coffee for Swiss consumers, while consolidating our commitment to sustainability and positive community impact."

Founded in 1986 and an independent company within the Nestlé Group, Nespresso collaborates with nearly 169,000 coffee producers in 18 countries. The company operates a global network of 818 stores in 96 countries and employs more than 14,000 people.

With over twenty years of experience within Nespresso, Goglio brings a deep strategic understanding of the brand and an internationally recognized leadership track record. Originally from Italy, Goglio began his career as a B2C sales manager in Italy, before moving to the international headquarters, where he helped define the global trade marketing strategy.

In the following years, he successfully led the Portuguese and Italian markets, spearheading major transformations, including the launch of the Vertuo system, which marked a turning point in the brand's evolution. His commitment to sustainability resulted in the creation of the Alliance for Aluminum Capsule Recycling in Italy, a pioneering initiative that consolidated Nespresso's positive environmental impact.

More recently, as Global Head of Out of Home, Goglio repositioned the professional consumption channel as a true strategic driver of growth, focusing on customer satisfaction, sustainable performance, and operational excellence.