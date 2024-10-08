Antica distilleria Quaglia, the Italian excellence at Bar Convent Berlin

Experience and tradition, experimentation and creativity, time and territory: these are the ingredients of the winning mix with which Quaglia, a historic Piedmontese company with roots firmly anchored for four generations in Castelnuovo Don Bosco (Asti), in Monferrato, is preparing to conquer for the fourth consecutive year the world of bars and the beverage industry gathered in Berlin for BCB - Bar Convent Berlin 2024. From 14 to 16 October, the Piedmont-based company will be present at the main trade fair of the sector (stand 18C19) where bar owners, bartenders, distributors and producers from over 90 countries, will be ready to meet to discover the latest news from the world of professional beverage, study and compare market trends, take part in seminars and lectures and, of course, develop new business opportunities.

A context of global excellence where Quaglia-Antica Distilleria from 1890 will be ambassador of made in Italy, starting from the history and tradition of one of the areas with the strongest wine vocation of the country. "BCB is the most important event of the year for our sector and a moment of great comparison with the international market in its different expressions -explains the managing director and master distiller, Carlo Quaglia-. For us, export is a channel of the utmost importance, but it requires great flexibility and ability to interpret and read the different consumption habits in the different markets: we are present in more than 50 countries in the world, from Europe to the UK, from the USA to Asia, and each territory has its own tastes and traditions related to the spirit and their consumption. For this reason, we are ready to offer every professional, in addition to the wide range of proposals, also references declined according to local preferences to catch those nuances of taste that characterize the final consumers in different countries. Without ever giving up the quality that has accompanied our brand since its origins: those who choose us appreciate our clear rejection of 'shortcuts' such as chemical aromas or preservatives".



A commitment to excellence, which for Quaglia starts from the selection of the essential elements that make up the company’s products, through strict control of the supply chain. "In every bottle -adds the key account manager Luca Marchiaro- we infuse our history and our connection with the territory from which come the majority of raw materials and botanicals that we use, together with selected ingredients from the most suitable areas of the planet. That planet we are committed to respecting and preserving, obtaining, from 2018, the certification of organic distillery".

In Berlin, professionals who visit the Quaglia space will appreciate the Bèrto line of intense, deep and elegant vermouth and liqueurs; that of Amari 1890, characterized by herbal liqueurs in two versions: classic for those who love warm and citrus flavors, balsamic for those who prefer fresh nuances. They will be able to taste the entirely organic Elixir line, with a green focus also in the packaging, and the Vintage, with its 22 liqueurs in different flavors ranging from chinotto to tamarind, from licorice to ginger.

The latest news from the Piedmont company are also in the spotlight, starting with the spirits awarded at the prestigious Iwsc-International wine & spirit competition awards: the Tenuta Sussambrino gin line, particularly Iris, a Dry Gin awarded with the Gold Award 2024, and Poppy, Silver Award for the Gin 2024. BCB2024 will finally offer the opportunity to discover the latest product born in Quaglia, which will arrive on the market a few days before the Berlin fair: Ninebar, protagonist of the media campaign "The italian Buonissino coffee liqueur". Ninebar is a 100% arabica coffee liqueur, roasted with birch wood and already awarded the silver medal at the IWSC Awards 2024, elegant and complex, with notes of coffee, cocoa, vanilla and caramel.

The novelty brand Quaglia is an iconic and versatile product great to drink- smooth or in cocktails: the combination of espresso coffee and aged brandy creates a unique result, from the soft sip, with a persistent and pleasantly bitter finish, Typical of the tasting of an espresso cup. A true distillate of Italian excellence, also on the design front: in Berlin you will be able to discover the iconic bottle, which contains 12 cups of espresso made by hand, on which stands a label designed to catch the eye and stand out on the shelf.



