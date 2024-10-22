Abz Innovation: the revolution of agricultural drones

On October 17, 2024, in Budapest, Abz Innovation introduced a breakthrough in the agricultural sector, presenting an innovative system based on LiDar technology to avoid barriers and monitor the terrain in real time. One of the main problems in using drones in agriculture is the difficulty in detecting obstacles such as electric wires and trees, as well as maintaining a safe distance from crops, especially in complex terrains such as vineyards and orchards. Traditional radar technologies often fail to accurately detect small elements and are unable to adjust the drone's altitude according to the surrounding vegetation.

To address these challenges, Abz Innovation has developed a LiDar system that can create high-resolution 3D maps in real time. This innovation significantly improves the safety and efficiency of agricultural operations, making the use of drones more practical and reliable.

During an interview with Karoly Ludvigh , CEO of Abz Innovation, we explored the company and its cutting-edge technology solutions in more depth.

Watch the video: