Barry Callebaut, gradual closure in Verbania

Goodbye to the Barry Callebaut chocolate production in the Intra factory, in Verbania, but without any shock for the occupation. The Italian ministry of Enterprises says in a note that the factory would accept the request of Mimit and, therefore, "we are going towards the reindustrialization of the site of Intra".

"We are moving towards a process of reindustrialization of the production plant of Barry Callebaut in Intra, a fraction of the municipality of Verbania , underlines the note from the ministry. The Swiss chocolate multinational has, in fact, accepted the requests of the ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, giving the willingness to maintain unchanged production levels until 31 March 2025, then gradually decrease them until 30 June, Thus giving more time to find a new buyer".

"The company, continues the ministry’s statement, has also said it is willing to extend the time until 31 August, in case a new buyer presents itself, to promote reindustrialization processes".

All this, the note of Mimit, "is what emerged from the second update meeting, after that of 2 October, regarding the dispute of Barry Callebaut, following the decision of the company to close the historic production plant in Piedmont.

The meeting, which took place at Palazzo Piacentini, was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Mimit with a delegation to business crises, Fausta Bergamotto. Present, in addition to representatives of the company and trade union organizations, the vice president of the Piedmont Region with a delegation to work, Elena Chiorino, the mayor of Verbania, Giandomenico Albertella, the president of the province, Alessandro Lana, and the vice-prefect vicar, Gerardo Corvatta.

The advisor identified by the company, concludes the ministerial note, "will now have the task of structuring the search for a new buyer that also guarantees job preservation. The table is now moving to a regional level and the parties will be updated on time".

In september, the issue had taken on dramatic tones after the multinational company listed in Zurich announced the decision in a letter to employees: in the letter, the company was de facto distancing itself from our country, at least as far as Piedmont was concerned, Triggering the reaction of workers immediately taken to the streets in Verbania after informing the minister Urso.