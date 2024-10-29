Ferrero champion of cage-free farming

A record number of Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards were presented this afternoon to companies leading the Cage-Free movement for hens, sows and rabbits, reinforcing Compassion’s mission to ‘End the Cage Age’.

Twenty-five awards celebrate cage-free pioneers not only in Europe, but across Asia and Latin America, highlighting the growing global momentum for cage-free production.

Compassion’s Global CEO Philip Lymbery hosted a Q&A with Francesco Tramontin, VP Global Public Affairs at Ferrero, who shared the company’s cage-free journey and its support for an EU cage ban.

Ferrero has been 100% cage-free in Europe since 2014 and has made a further commitment to sourcing cage-free eggs globally, receiving a second Good Egg Award at the ceremony for this global ambition.









