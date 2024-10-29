Grana Padano renews partnership with Golosaria 2024

The Grana Padano Consortium renews its partnership with the Milanese event by participating in the 19th edition of the event that every year showcases the best of Italian agri-food. From 2 to 4 November, Golosaria will be at Fiera Milano Rho for the first time and the program includes numerous moments and meetings dedicated to food and wine excellence. The themes of the 2024 edition focus on territories seen as custodians of biodiversity, on identities or the sense of belonging that food products develop in communities, and on the future with the awareness that development comes from awareness of one's own value.

For the occasion, Grana Padano – in addition to participating with its three agings 12/16 and Riserva Oltre 20 mesi, in the Master classes in combination with other Italian excellences – will set up the exhibition dedicated to its origins dating back to 1135, when the Cistercian monks - at the Chiaravalle Abbey in Milan - developed the recipe for “grana” cheese with the specific intent of creating a product suitable for maturing and preserving the nutritional properties of milk. A recipe that spread throughout the Po Valley and which today is the same as the most consumed and well-known PDO cheese in the world.

“Grana Padano is an international product, but it is strongly linked to the places where it is born, to the mastery of the cheesemakers and to Italian traditions. The most consumed PDO cheese in the world is also the guardian of rural communities and guarantees a sustainable future”. With these words, President Renato Zaghini commented on the historic presence of the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano at Golosaria.