Certified Origins: export mission for Italian oil

Certified Origins was born from the intuition of two large Tuscan oil cooperative groups (OL.MA. and Montalbano), with a very strong vocation for export. After the main headquarters in Grosseto, where over 30 employees are based, the company has opened additional offices in different parts of the world: in Spain, in Reus, in Mexico in Mexico City, in the United States in Port Chester and New York, and in China in Shanghai. These positions allow the company to strategically cover the key markets of the United States, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Mexico and China.

Certified Origins currently collaborates with over 250,000 farmers, 200 cooperatives and 450 mills in Italy and the Mediterranean, thus overseeing the entire supply chain: from the fields to processing to distribution. In 2022 it recorded a turnover of over 138 million euros.

The Certified Origins offer includes a wide range of single-origin oils, certified origin oils (IGP and DOP) and balanced blends, all characterised by quality assurance, certified traceability and unique organoleptic characteristics.

Supply chain certification is one of the strengths of the Tuscan group. Through the flagship corporate brand Bellucci, Certified Origins has undertaken numerous paths and projects to support the sustainable development goals, defined by the United Nations. Paths then extended to the products offered to retailers around the world, through Private Label programs. Bellucci was the first Italian brand of extra virgin olive oil completely traced thanks to blockchain technology, thanks to a collaboration with the tech leader Oracle.

Certified Origins has also started a collaboration with the international organization Climate Partner to calculate the carbon emissions generated by its production chain, creating reduction plans, financing compensation programs and is working to obtain a certification for the Bellucci lines, through the “Climate Partner certified” program.

Among the concrete actions implemented by Certified Origins in terms of sustainability, we highlight: 1) Review of the composition of the primary packaging using solutions made with 50% recycled PET and using recycled paper for the secondary packaging. 2) Replacement of the plastic film and plastic handles for multi-pack packaging with resistant and recyclable vegetable fiber, in collaboration with the Westrock group. 3) The energy supply of the Certified Origins Italia production plant also comes from alternative sources, such as solar energy and that deriving from the combustion of olive stones, for heating.

The company is also involved in an important educational activity on oil. The latest initiative is the launch of a podcast in collaboration with Chora Media.

Speaking to EFA News , Giovanni Quaratesi , Head of Corporate Global Affairs at Certified Origins, explained the business project in detail.

Watch the video: