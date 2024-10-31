Nestlé scientists develop algorithm to determine biological age in dogs

Keeping our pets healthy and happy means not only knowing their age, but also understanding how they are aging. Nestlé scientists have developed an algorithm to determine a dog’s biological age and predict its overall health trajectory.

Biological age is an important indicator of overall health for both people and pets. This refers to how well the body functions and has aged compared to other individuals or pets of the same chronological age, or age based on birthdate.

While we cannot reduce chronological age, factors such as diet, lifestyle habits and environmental conditions can help to improve biological age. Even later in life, a reduction in biological age can lower the risk of disease and increase lifespan.

New research that was done by Nestlé scientists shows that a specifically developed algorithm for biological age can predict the overall health trajectory of dogs. Scientists developed and verified the algorithm by leveraging and analyzing existing research data collected from various studies over the last 12 years. This algorithm takes into account different factors such as changes in certain routine blood markers, fasting glucose and kidney functions, that together can predict biological age. Taking these data, the algorithm is then used to determine an individual dog’s biological age as an indicator of health status and lifespan relative to its chronological age. The results of the study have now been published in the journal GeroScience.

Pascal Steiner, director of petcare nutrition at Nestlé Research, says: "Biological age in pets can be an important indicator of overall health, reflecting the body's functional aging compared to other animals of the same chronological age. Through our research we aim to explore how we can use existing scientific health data on dogs to better understand biological age and inform the innovation of science-based products and services to help improve health outcomes."

Changes in routine blood markers are viewed as important indicators of overall health in dogs. However, the study showed that many dogs with a significantly higher biological age compared to their chronological age had routine blood markers that veterinarians would consider within the normal range. Therefore, knowing the biological age could be a better indicator of the dog’s overall health.

Philipp Gut, expert in biology of aging at Nestlé Research, says: "At Nestlé, we take a holistic approach to nutrition and health by developing solutions adapted to different stages of life for both people and pets. This algorithm could be used to help pet owners and vets to determine a dog’s biological age, enabling them to better identify potential anomalies and proactively manage their health."

Nestlé is committed to developing science-based personalized products and services for pets. The company has recently launched the Petivity powered by Purina PetCare ecosystem of smart devices and analysis kits that help empower owners with predictive knowledge of their pet’s health. This includes the Petivity Microbiome Analysis Kit, which translates pet microbiome data into tailored nutrition and supplement recommendations. Additionally, the ecosystem offers a Smart Litter Box Monitor that uses AI technology to track key changes in cats each time they use their litter box, making it easier to identify a potential health issue requiring a veterinary diagnosis.