Nutraceutical company USA Lifeway Foods rejects Danone’s proposal

It seemed easy for Danone to take over the American Lifeway, a US nutraceutical company specialized in kefir. Last August, with a non-binding offer of 280 million dollars, the French multinational appeared to have penetrated the management of the company of Morton Grove in Illinois. No. Lifeway Foods, in fact, refused the offer of acquisition of Danone as it considered "undervalued".Minority shareholder...