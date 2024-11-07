Purina News: Adventuros Training, a range of snacks to support daily training

Purina, a leading European pet care company, presents Adventuros Training, the new range of snacks designed to support daily training and strengthen the relationship between the dog and its owner. These snacks, specially designed to be used every day, are ideal for promoting daily training. The launch confirms Purina's commitment to improving the lives of pets and the people who love them. Purina has always been dedicated to innovation to ensure the health and well-being of pets thanks to continuous research and development. This allows us to offer high-quality products, formulated on the basis of the latest scientific innovations, to effectively respond to the daily needs of pets.

Daily training: a way to strengthen the relationship with your pet

When we talk about training, we often think of formal training or exercise sessions, but real training is much more: it is an ongoing process that involves the daily life of the dog and its owner, helping to strengthen their relationship. Physical contact, tone of voice and the effective and strategic use of treats play a fundamental role in this process. Every moment, from the call to the walk, to activities at home, is an opportunity to educate and improve communication between the pet and its human.

You never stop training

Training is a daily ritual, a daily activity that can include small exercises, such as teaching the dog to come back when called or to wait his turn. These gestures are essential for a peaceful and happy coexistence. Even in the daily routine, every moment can be an opportunity for teaching, thanks to simple commands, always reinforced by the use of a snack to improve the collaboration between pet and owner.

Snacking as a relationship tool

The snack is not just a reward, but becomes a real tool to strengthen the bond between dog and owner. The act of offering it with an open hand is a welcoming gesture, which consolidates the relationship of trust and affection. Each reward, accompanied by kind words and eye contact, helps the dog feel appreciated and understand what is expected of him. Using the snack in the correct way means making training a pleasant moment for both.

Adventuros Training: The perfect solution for daily training

To best support this learning and relationship journey, Purina has developed the new range of Adventuros Training snacks, perfect for daily training. Available in venison and salmon flavours, these low-fat snacks are ideal for frequent use without compromising your dog's health. Thanks to their small size and variety of textures, Adventuros Training is the ideal choice for rewarding your pet in a healthy and tasty way, making every training moment a special opportunity to strengthen the bond with your dog.



