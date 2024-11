Parmigiano Reggiano inventa il suo White Friday

Cheese and dairy products Grana Padano renews partnership with Golosaria 2024

Consortium protagonist at the event that debuts at Fiera Milano Rho on November 2nd

The Grana Padano Consortium renews its partnership with the Milanese event by participating in the 19th edition of the event that every year showcases the best of Italian agri-food. From 2 to 4 November,... more