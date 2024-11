Consorzi Agrari d'Italia acquisisce maggioranza FederBio Servizi

Agrifood Italian organic food: turnover on the rise in volume (+4.9%) and value (+4.5%)

Export doubled from 2012 to 2023. For operators the objective is 25% of the surfaces in 3 years

The "Bio" sector is in good health, with a turnover that marks a + 4.9% in terms of volume and + 4.5% in value in the last twelve months, and which has already exceeded 9 billion euros in sales, with exports... more