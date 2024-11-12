Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Newlat Food: record turnover at 2.03 million euros
After acquisition of Princes Group, consolidated net profit at 170.8 million in the first 9 months of 2024
The Board of Directors of Newlat Food SpA, meeting under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia , examined and approved the Interim Management Report at 30 September 2024. The group's revenues in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €896 million, up 49.2% compared to the first nine months of 2023, which amounted to €600.7 million, thanks to the contribution of the Princes Group included in the con...
EFA News - European Food Agency
