Newlat Food: record turnover at 2.03 million euros

The Board of Directors of Newlat Food SpA, meeting under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia , examined and approved the Interim Management Report at 30 September 2024. The group's revenues in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €896 million, up 49.2% compared to the first nine months of 2023, which amounted to €600.7 million, thanks to the contribution of the Princes Group included in the con...