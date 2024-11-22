Starbucks: European flagship store in Rome

Italy increasingly central to Starbucks. The American giant, after opening the only European Roastery in Milan, has inaugurated the first Starbucks flagship store in Europe in Rome, inspired by the new concept “Where Coffee Meets Art”. The location has been placed in Piazza San Silvestro, in the heart of historical center and it clearly stands out from the "ordinary" layout of the numerous locations already opened in Italy (of which 6 in Rome alone).

Created in collaboration with Percassi, the venue will employ 50 young people, with the prospect of serving a thousand customers a day.

On the sidelines of the store's inauguration, Matteo Morandi and Vincenzo Catrambone , respectively CEO and General Manager of Starbucks Italy, illustrated to EFA News the absolute originality of the seventh Starbucks in the capital.

Watch the video: