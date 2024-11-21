In Stockholm, the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World

It is in full swing in Stockholm until 25 November "Den Italienska Matveckan i Världen", that is the 9th Week of Italian Cuisine in the World organized by the Embassy of Italy in Stockholm in collaboration with the Italian Institute of Culture (IIC), the Foreign Trade Agency (ICE), the Italian Chamber of Commerce (CCI) and the Accademia Italiana della Cucina. The event showcases the world-famous Italian food and wine traditions and aims to be a "vibrant celebration" of Italian culinary and cultural heritage.

This year’s theme, "The origins of the Mediterranean diet: health and tradition," invites participants to explore regional Italian culinary treasures and highlights the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. The celebrations begin with 22 participating restaurants across Sweden offering special menus as part of the "Traditional Dining" initiative. Each dish is accompanied by a detailed recipe and ingredients story, to celebrate the authenticity of Italian cuisine.

Tomorrow, 21 November, for example, is scheduled at Casa Piadina in Stockholm, the "Tasting of Italian products" organized by Confartigianato and the Italian Trade Agency: a tasting of typical products from Italian regions, with products provided by Confartigianato. On 22 November is scheduled the event entitled "The Italian menu" at Eataly in Stockholm Library as part of the project "The origins of Italian cuisine": it is a cooking course in which participants will have the opportunity to learn how to prepare three recipes of Italian culinary tradition.

Other activities include the screening of short films from Sardinia, followed by tastings of Sardinian wines and regional dishes. The event "At the roots of ice cream" sees Alessandro Cesari present the ice cream made with ingredients harvested by hand in Stockholm during his stay. Wine lovers will appreciate the Italian Wine and Gourmet Days at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, with two days of tastings and the prestigious "Hospitality Brand".

The calendar includes, among other things, the 25th November Masterclass Piedmont "a journey through the greatness of Nebbiolo: exploring Langhe and Roero and their denominations". On 27 November is scheduled the "Day of Italian cheese": producers from different Italian regions tell about the production techniques and reveal the ancient secrets and characteristics that make these cheeses unique in the world. There will be a tasting of niche cheeses, still unknown in Sweden, with unique flavors that reflect the richness and diversity of Italian culture and regional history.