Lactalis-Nestlé launch new yogurt line

The joint venture between Lactalis and Nestlé born in 2021 and specialized in “ultra fresh” products such as yogurt and desserts, announces the launch In Italy of a new range of creamy yogurts to offer consumers a unique taste experience thanks to the milk cream, an ingredient capable of giving a soft and velvety consistency. The new products of the “Piacere di Yogurt” line are available in four flavors: coconut, vanilla, coffee and apricot.



With the launch of Piacere di Yogurt, Lnpf positions itself as the only player in the yogurt segment to introduce a product enriched with milk cream, a result achieved thanks to the company's commitment to research and development, combined with the quality and expertise that have always distinguished the Parmalat brand.



Piacere di Yogurt represents a strategic entry into the "yogurt gustoso" segment of the market: an important evolution for Lnpf, which in recent years has consolidated a strong presence in the basic and functional yogurt sectors with leading brands such as Sveltesse I love Kefir, Lindahls and Zymil.

"This product launch is an important step for us, allowing us to occupy a new market segment and offer our consumers a new taste experience that combines an innovative formulation with the high quality of Parmalat products," says Giorgio Minelli , Marketing Director of Lnpf and Business Snack Europe Director. "The Lnpf joint venture allows us to capitalize on the expertise and know-how of Lactalis and Parmalat in the dairy sector, supporting our growth in an extremely competitive market such as that of yogurt."