Green Oleo in the Olympus of the most sustainable companies in the world

Green Oleo has received the platinum medal in the EcoVadis sustainability ranking for the second consecutive year, with an even higher score than in 2023, placing it among the 1% of the most virtuous companies globally, positioning itself at the 99th percentile. This recognition is aimed at companies that have completed the EcoVadis evaluation process and have demonstrated that they have a solid management system that meets the sustainability criteria as indicated in the EcoVadis methodology. The latter is a sustainability rating platform that has so far expressed evaluations on over 100 thousand companies.

The methodology is based on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000, covering over 200 ESG areas of interest for approximately 175 countries. The evaluation model, overseen by an international scientific committee, is based on globally recognized standards and consists of measuring the performance of twenty-one indicators, in relation to 4 macro-areas, the latter evaluated with a final score from 0 to 100: Environment, Labor Practices and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

“The confirmation of the Platinum rating by EcoVadis,” Beatrice Buzzella , President and CEO of Green Oleo, “demonstrates that we are committed to transparent sustainability reporting, taking responsibility for our actions and making significant progress in implementing the ESG strategy. Green Oleo is constantly committed to setting ambitious sustainability goals and through internal audits, supply chain, product and process certifications, in addition to the annual EcoVadis assessments, guarantees verification of its measurements. We will continue to work to be an increasingly representative point of reference for the country in the ESG field in the upcycling oleochemical sector.”