Verdalia Bioenergy acquires 5 biomethane plants in Italy

Verdalia Bioenergy, a European biomethane company supported by the infrastructure funds of Goldman Sachs Alternatives, has reached an agreement for the acquisition of 5 greenfield biomethane plants in Italy from funds controlled by Green Arrow Capital, one of the leading independent Italian operators in the alternative investment scene, and by Lazzari&Lucchini, a leading company specialized in energy production. The portfolio consists of 5 plants in advanced stage of development and located in Lombardy and Veneto, with a total production capacity expected of about 170 GWh annually of biomethane resulting from the treatment of 250,000 tons of raw materials per year.

Four of the five plants already benefit from the DM 2022 incentive system: the plant is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025, Biomethane is produced exclusively from the processing of animal waste and agricultural waste not intended for human consumption. The portfolio, once operational, will aim to reduce the equivalent of 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year. The transaction follows the recent acquisitions by Verdalia of 7 plants operating in may 2024 and 4 greenfield projects in august 2024 in neighboring areas of northern Italy.

"We have successfully completed another important acquisition, fully in line with our diversification strategy, which consists of the integration of our portfolio of both already operational plants and projects under development -explains Matteo Grandi, Country manager of Verdalia Bioenergy in Italy-. With this operation, Verdalia also assumes a leading role in the construction of plants in the country. To this end we have acquired the necessary skills both at group level and in individual countries and in the coming months we will continue to expand our presence in Italy and attract the best talent on the market".

Launched in february 2023 with the aim of investing, by 2026, at least 1 billion Euros in the development, acquisition and management of biomethane production facilities in Europe, Verdalia Bioenergy has made significant progress in Italy, becoming one of the leading operators in the field of agricultural biomethane plants. Today it has a team of over 90 people between Spain and Italy and a pipeline of projects in development of more than 2.5 TWh per year.

Daniele Camponeschi, founder and co-founder of Green Arrow Capital, says "extremely satisfied to have achieved this new important operation in synergy with Lazzari&Lucchini, an ambitious partner with whom we share values and objectives related to the implementation of key projects for the pursuit of the energy transition in Italy".

In turn, Anna Lazzari, president of Lazzari & Lucchini, declares "proud to strengthen our role as producers of energy from renewable sources through this strategic operation. The divestment of these 5 new agricultural advanced biomethane projects represents a further step in our commitment to promote energy transition and actively contribute to the creation of a sustainable circular economy model".



